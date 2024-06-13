Forensic tests did not tie accused killer to scene of 'frenzied' attack

Forensic tests carried out after an alleged murder in Ravenswood showed no evidence the man accused of the crime was at the scene, a Supreme Court jury heard.
The revelation came as several professionals gave evidence before the jury in Launceston on June 13, 2024 during the trial of Kerry Lee Whiting, 46.
Whiting pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder his ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris, and murdering her new partner Adrian Paul Mayne at their Ravenswood home on November 25, 2021.
Ms Harris suffered serious injuries - 27 wounds in total - while Mr Mayne suffered 20, the fatal injury being a stab wound between his ribs that punctured his lung.
Forensic scientist Charles Connor told the jury the bedroom where the alleged attack took place contained a "number of very complex bloodstain patterns".
He said made it difficult to determine how many times the alleged victims were stabbed.
"It indicated a prolonged and frenzied dynamic event," Dr Connor said.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked Dr Connor about the nature of some of the bloodstains on the walls and floors around the Ravenswood house.
Dr Connor said several of these indicated somebody repeatedly striking a bloodied object or person, others were consistent with somebody lying bleeding for a long time, and more still suggested bloody fabric was rubbed along walls.
There were also trace amounts of blood on the pathway leading out the house's front door, and Mr Coates asked the scientist whether this was from emergency service workers trailing blood through the house.
Dr Connor said that was unlikely, partly due to first responders typically being careful of disturbing crime scenes, and partly due to the blood drying or congealing before they arrived.
"Unless you are standing in fresh, wet pools of blood, it's not easy," he said.
The jury also heard from Dr Connor about DNA samples taken at the scene and Whiting's home at 11 Dalkeith Street, Waverley.
Multiple samples from the Ravenswood house were a match to Ms Harris and Mr Mayne, however, Dr Connor said there was DNA from some unknown parties.
Dr Connor said some of these were likely from Ms Harris' biological children with Whiting, however, there were trace amounts of DNA on hairs found on Mr Mayne's body from another unknown person.
He said the amount was too low to determine the other person's identity.
There were also traces of unknown DNA on the house's laundry room window frame, and Dr Connor said this amount was also too low to identify who it came from.
The same was said about a possible piece of skin found under Mr Mayne's fingernails.
Dr Connor said it was possible for DNA collected from bloodstains to "swamp" or mask DNA from other sources as the tests used by forensic scientists were more responsive to blood.
Defence lawyer Greg Melick asked Dr Connor about DNA samples taken from a jacket and pair of boots found at Whiting's home when he was arrested.
These had traces of human blood on them, and the jury heard these were all matched to Whiting with no indication of DNA from Ms Harris or Mr Mayne.
"There was no DNA or blood detected to indicate Mr Whiting was present [at the scene]?" Mr Melick said.
Dr Connor said Whiting was excluded from all samples gathered during the investigation.
This included samples taken from three knives seized by police and tested by forensic scientists, one from Grubb Street in Mowbray, one from Whiting's kitchen and another from bushland at Waverley.
Dr Connor said tests of the third knife revealed a partial DNA sample from a man, but their identity was not determined.
Mr Melick also questioned Dr Connor about a pair of scissors found in the bedroom at Ravenswood, which had bloodstains on the handle.
These were only found after the bed was moved by forensic specialists, and Mr Melick said this meant they could have been the weapon.
Dr Connor said it was unlikely that was the case.
"I didn't regard it as something that could have been used," he said.
"[The staining] was contemporaneous with other items."
This assessment was supported by retired forensic pathologist Christopher Lawrence, who carried out the autopsy on Mr Mayne.
Dr Lawrence found 20 wounds on the man's body, and said the majority were consistent with a knife or similar single-bladed weapon.
"Scissors tend to cause a characteristic z-shaped wound because of the two blades," he said.
He said there was only one wound that could possibly be caused by scissors, on Mr Mayne's foot.
Mr Coates asked Dr Lawrence if it was possible to identify the size of the knife used in the attack and how much force was used.
The witness said these ranked among the questions "all pathologists hate" as the answer depended on a variety of factors, however, given the depth of Mr Mayne's wounds it was likely a long knife.
This matched an assessment of Ms Harris wounds given by Aran Thillainathan, from the Launceston General Hospital.
Dr Thillainathan said Ms Harris presented to the hospital with 27 wounds across her neck, upper body, right arm and hands.
The jury heard she had a haematoma - swelling caused by internal bleeding - in her neck, blood in her chest cavity, and two muscles in her right arm were completely severed.
Ms Harris required a large blood transfusion, and the severed muscles were reconnected during surgery.
Asked by Mr Coates how she received the injuries, the hospital deputy executive director came to a similar conclusion as Dr Lawrence.
"It was likely that a sharp instrument was used," Dr Thillainathan said.
