The Department of State Growth has signalled the start or changes to the schedule of work on several state-owned roads in the North, with motorists advised to watch for changed traffic conditions.
The Henry Street bridge in Launceston is scheduled to be under maintenance from July 26, with lanes closed and speed limits reduced between 9am-3pm.
The department estimates work will be underway until August 9.
Repair work on the West Tamar Highway is also set to get underway from July 26 and scheduled to run until August 3.
From 7am-5.30pm reduced speed limits and lane closures will be in effect between Atkinsons Road and McEwans Road at Legana for the duration of works.
The end of repairs to the Esk Main Road at Fingal has been delayed, and the department now forecasts the road will be fully re-opened on July 31.
Changed traffic conditions will remain in place from 7am-5.30pm.
Another bridge is set for maintenance in the coming days, with work on the Batman Bridge at Sidmouth scheduled to begin on August 1 and is forecast to run until April 26, 2024.
Construction on the Batman Highway between Sidmouth and the West Tamar Highway remains ongoing and is set to last until December 2023.
In both cases speed limits will be reduced and some lanes will be closed between 7am-6pm.
Other ongoing works include construction on the East Tamar Highway from Magazine Road to Windermere Road at Dilston.
Lanes will remain closed and speed limits will be reduced from 7am-4.30pm until August 4.
Long-term works continue on the Midlands and Tasman Highways, with most of these works scheduled for completion in 2024.
Remember to obey all changed speed limits and traffic signals when driving through roadworks, even if no work is being carried out at the time.
