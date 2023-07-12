A woman is awaiting sentencing after a series of shoplifting and other offences committed throughout the state.
Indianna Mary-Jean West, 20, had previously pleaded guilty to a range of charges including stealing, computer-related fraud and multiple driving offences.
She appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 12, 2023 however after hearing the extent of her offences Magistrate Ken Stanton held off on sentencing.
These included an incident at Chemist Warehouse at Mowbray on July 20, 2022 and items taken by West included Brite Instant Color hair dye.
West was then arrested in Hobart on September 8 and the court heard she admitted to punching and kicking a shop attendant during a police video interview, however she claimed the attendant assaulted her first.
The court also heard how West ordered a pizza in her name online from Domino's at Kings Meadows to an address in South Launceston on February 9, 2023.
After paying the delivery driver with cash, West stole the driver's wallet from inside the delivery vehicle and made a second order from Domino's at Kings Meadows, also in her name, using a stolen Commonwealth Bank card.
Police told the court she also ordered two Coles digital gift cards using the stolen card and after a search of the address and her iPad mini, verified she had made the transactions.
West also stole a basket of items from Coles at Kings Meadows in April 2023.
Police told the court that while speaking with officers on a separate matter West said she "knows it's wrong to steal" and that she "stole because she had spent money on other things".
West also pleaded guilty to charges arising from a March 2022 incident where she was intercepted by police officers on Mersey Main Road at Spreyton while driving unaccompanied as a learner driver and driving without displaying an "L" plate.
After an oral fluid test returned a positive result, police tested West and found methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.
The defence argued West was stealing items she needed "day-to-day to live", and that her actions were consistent with a "difficult" upbringing, living transiently through the North and Central North.
The defence also said West "doesn't want to continue on that path", and noted she had already spent 19 days in custody prior to the hearing.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said he wanted to "reflect" on the sentence he handed down, and so adjourned the matter until July 13.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
