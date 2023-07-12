The Examiner
Domino's Kings Meadows driver has card stolen, used to order pizza

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
Updated July 13 2023 - 7:07am, first published 4:30am
The court heard how one woman stole a delivery driver's card, then used it to order a pizza from the store he worked at. Picture file
A woman is awaiting sentencing after a series of shoplifting and other offences committed throughout the state.

