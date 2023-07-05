All scenarios on the table to shake up catchment boundaries have been rejected by the Northern Midlands Council.
The council voted on three decisions that emphasised the need to keep the municipality together, rejecting the proposals in the Local Government Review.
Mayor Mary Knowles said a lot of community members had shared during the meeting their desire to keep the Northern Midlands together as it was.
She said the views of the majority was mergers would disadvantage the community.
"Where the hell is the benefit for us by taking away from us," councillor Knowles said.
The options tabled in the Local Government Review suggested the major growth areas, Perth, Longford and Evandale, be separated from the Northern Midlands municipality.
Cr Knowles said the scenario would leave the area without enough of a rate base.
One decision recorded a preference by a majority of councillors to merge the Northern Midlands Council (NMC) and Meander Valley Council in their entirety.
The two councils already resource share.
"We need the rate base of both councils to help support our rural areas and farmers," the mayor said.
The NMC was birthed from a merger of five smaller ones in 1993.
Cr Knowles said the principals used then, to ensure each council had at least one industrial and growth areas, should be repeated.
She also said the Northern councils already worked together and their lobbying had produced significant projects for the region, including TRANSlink upgrades for the NMC, and a hydrogen plant in George Town.
In April, Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said he could not see the advantages of creating nine super councils.
Meanwhile, opposition Local Government Minister Luke Edmunds said it wasn't surprising forced council mergers had been rejected by another Tasmanian council.
He said Labor believed amalgamations needed to be voluntary and have the support of the community to be successful.
The Local Government Board has been rolling out consultation on proposed changes with councils and communities, and was contacted for comment.
Local Government Minister Nick Street said the Board was responsible for taking on feedback, including that of the Northern Midland Council.
He said he looked forward to the final Local Government Review report on October 31.
Previously Mr Street has indicated he wouldn't rule out council mergers.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
