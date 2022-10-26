The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Federal budget earmarked $35 million to help develop infrastructure needed for the Translink project

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
October 26 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Humphreys Real Estate's Ben Humphreys, Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles, Translink Industrial's Philip Bowden, and Northern Midlands Business Association's Ian Goninon. Picture by Rod Thompson.

The multi-million dollar Translink development near Launceston airport has secured funding for a $5 million feasibility study and a possible $30 million in further Federal funding for rail and gas and other infrastructure needed to progress the project, Northern Midlands Mayor, Mary Knowles, said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.