The multi-million dollar Translink development near Launceston airport has secured funding for a $5 million feasibility study and a possible $30 million in further Federal funding for rail and gas and other infrastructure needed to progress the project, Northern Midlands Mayor, Mary Knowles, said.
Speaking at the opening of Translink Industrial's 39-lot commercial subdivision on Wednesday shortly after the Federal budget secured the $35 million funding, Ms Knowles said the project would provide 490 new jobs in the region and generate an additional economic benefit of $33.6 million annually for the Northern Midlands.
Once completed, the development will provide a home for dozens of companies and businesses in a location that provides easy access to the entire state, she said.
"We need to get our perishable goods and quality products out to the market as quickly and as efficiently as possible, and this site has the airport next door, we are in the middle of the rail line from Burnie to Hobart, and it's only an hour to the seaboard," she said.
Councillor Ian Goninon, president of the Northern Midlands Business Association, labeled Translink the "jewel" in the crown of the Northern Midlands region.
"I believe that Translink is definitely the jewel in the Northern Midlands Council's operations, but I think it's more than that, and it's got the potential with the further developments here to be one of the top commercial sites in the state," he said.
Work has only recently started on stage one of the project, but Translink Industrial has already signed contracts to sell 17 out of the 39 subdivision lots lots under development, project manager Philip Bowden said on Wednesday.
The real estate manager, Ben Humphreys, said the initial stage of the project totaled 33 hectares, with lots ranging in size from 2,000 square metres up to 3.9 hectares.
