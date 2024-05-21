Rob Fairs makes maiden speech in Tasmanian parliament

Former media personality turned politician, Rob Fairs, has used his inaugural address to state parliament to reflect on Tasmanian people he has met over more than three decades who have felt disempowered after governments and politics had let them down.
Mr Fairs came to Tasmania after he took up a job at 7LA in Launceston in 1989, following a few years doing radio work in his home state of South Australia.
He then shifted into a television career in 1995 as a sports presenter at Southern Cross where he worked with parliamentary colleagues Nick Duigan and Jo Palmer.
"My radio and TV work has brought me in regular contact with Tasmanians from all walks of life, from everyday hard working families and small businesses to corporate and civic leaders," Mr Fairs told parliament.
"I have gained invaluable experience and I think that will serve me well in understanding and doing my utmost to meet the needs and expectations of all Tasmanians."
Two years ago, he started a charitable foundation with a focus on helping disadvantaged youth after developing a passion to do so 18 years prior.
"All kids deserve a fair go and a chance to become the best versions of themselves," Mr Fairs said.
He said he loved to help people in need because he was able to.
"For more than three decades, I've heard from ordinary Tasmanians on and off air about how politics and often government fails; how they feel disconnected and disempowered," Mr Fairs said.
"Most of us can manage our lives most of the time, but there are those who can't and rightfully deserve our help."
