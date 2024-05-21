One dead following multi-vehicle crash in St Helens

A person has died following a serious three-vehicle crash on the Tasman Highway at St Helens on May 21.
Police and emergency services were called to the crash that occurred on the Tasman Highway at St Helens shortly before 3.30pm.
Police said a 62-year-old woman from Pyengana was taken to the St Helens District Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.
A 61-year-old man also from Pyengana, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was also taken to the St Helens District Hospital before being transferred to the Launceston General Hospital for further care.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the driver of a second vehicle, a 28-year-old man from St Helens, was also taken to the St Helens District Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, a 43-year-old man from Sandy Bay, was not injured in the crash.
Police said their thoughts were with the woman's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
Anyone with information about the crash or dash cam footage is urged to contact police on 131 444 and may be able to upload dash cam footage to https://taspol.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/traffic_complaints.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.