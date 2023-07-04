The United Firefighters Union of Australia claims six officers were treated unfairly after code of conduct investigations relating to COVID-19 vaccinations were ended after 18 months.
In December 2021, all DPFEM personnel were informed they had to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 by 20 January, 2022.
The Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management has been approached for comment but no response was received by deadline.
One of the firefighters investigated by the department for failing to be fully vaccinated was Andrew Adams, who The Examiner understands was on leave when the policy changed.
Despite making efforts to rectify the situation and notify relevant officials he was in the process of being vaccinated, an investigation into whether he breached the code of conduct was launched in February 2022 before being paused in March 2022.
Mr Adams was notified the investigation was formally ceased in June 2023, and he said the long-running saga "ruined my leave and impacted my mental health".
"Even after I became fully vaccinated and returned to work, the investigation continued," Mr Adams said.
"This has been hanging over my career for 18 months and demonstrates the lack of care, respect and consideration of individual circumstances DPFEM have for firefighters.
"It feels as though there was no justification for these allegations or the extended investigation that followed."
UFUA Tasmania Branch secretary Leigh Hills said the investigations caused the firefighters "unnecessary stress" and was further proof the Tasmania Fire Service needed to retain independence ahead of proposed reforms.
"Firefighters are already exposed to a number of psychosocial factors that increase the risk of mental health injury and the unnecessary actions of the Department of Police Fire and Emergency Management are only making this worse," Mr Hills said.
"This is another example that points to the need for greater autonomy for the fire service as the Department again shows little care about how their actions impact employees of the fire service."
The UFU has attacked the state government over proposed reforms to DPFEM, which would combine the State Emergency Service and TFS as the Tasmanian Fire and Emergency Service (TFES).
TFES and Tasmania Police would each be led by a commissioner, who reports to the minister and department secretary, currently Police Commissioner Donna Adams.
The UFU claims the Secretary role should be filled by an independent person not attached to either service.
