On Thursday night, Sam Banks will become the second person from a town of 59 people to play for Richmond.
Hailing from Whitefoord - 25 kilometres south-east of Oatlands, the 20-year-old is following in the footsteps of Australian Football Hall of Fame legend Royce Hart, who played 187 games for the Tigers in the '60s and '70s.
Banks' debut, alongside Jacob Bauer's, was confirmed by Richmond on Monday night before they later showed the customary footage of him calling his family.
When asked "what are you doing Thursday?", his mum said "hopefully going to Melbourne", to which Sam said "yeah, I'm in".
Banks was drafted from TSL club Clarence with pick 29 of the 2021 national draft, attracting attention after a strong under-16 national championships in his top-aged year.
Since being picked up, he's bided his time in the VFL - averaging 19 disposals, five marks and three tackles per game this season - being named emergency several times throughout 2022 and 2023.
He's one of five Tasmanian players at the Tigers, joining Jack Riewoldt, Toby Nankervis, Rhyan Mansell and recent draftee Seth Campbell, while Burnie's Brendon Gale is the club's chief executive.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
