The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA premier division mid-season football report card for 2023

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Undefeated Hillwood have been the surprise packet from the opening eight rounds of the NTFA premier division season after finishing seventh last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.