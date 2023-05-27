The Examiner
Captain Jay Blackberry returns as South Launceston defeat Scottsdale

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 27 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 8:00pm
South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry in action against Scottsdale at Youngtown on Saturday. He played his first match since round one. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry in action against Scottsdale at Youngtown on Saturday. He played his first match since round one. Picture by Phillip Biggs

It was a surprise to see South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry back on the field as the near full-strength Bulldogs accounted for Scottsdale 22.17 (149) to 2.3 (15) in NTFA premier round seven on Saturday.

