It was a surprise to see South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry back on the field as the near full-strength Bulldogs accounted for Scottsdale 22.17 (149) to 2.3 (15) in NTFA premier round seven on Saturday.
The midfielder/forward collected possessions from the get-go and kicked a goal as the Bulldogs' scored their third win.
He hadn't played since round one due to going through the process to try and become a firefighter as reported by The Examiner in April.
Coach Jack Maher explained the situation.
"There have just been a few hiccups with his firefighting stuff, there's a bit to play out there so he said 'I'll play while it's happening'," he said.
"We're not sure how long we'll have him for but when you can get your captain and a bloke of Jay Blackberry's (calibre) you're going to play him."
Blackberry, who is the TSL games record-holder with 234 matches, returned to the NTFA premier competition this year and is among its most highly-rated players.
The skipper wasn't the only big name back for the win at Youngtown Oval.
Luke McCarty, Toby Lucas, Sam Mayne and Lachie Cocker were solid on return.
Maher noted the Bulldogs still had a few players out including Bailey Lowe and Oliver Woodcock-Davis.
It means the stage is set for a ripper round eight clash between the Bulldogs and fellow finals-contender Bracknell.
In the meantime, all eyes will be on how the in-form Redlegs fare against the City Tigers on Sunday in the Aboriginal Round match which starts at 2.30pm at Rocherlea.
Maher was pleased his team executed simple skills well and kicked a big score on a breezy day against Scottsdale.
"We had to adjust after the first quarter, it was tough to kick any kind of score down that scoreboard end but we adjusted quite well," he said.
South had the game sewn up at half-time but the victory wasn't without its challenges.
The Bulldogs struggled in front of the sticks due to the windy conditions and numerous shots were pushed across the goals before landing out on the full.
Ruck Bailey Lowe kicked the first major of the game after playing on and spearing a low ball through from 30 metres.
While Scottsdale struggled to get the ball forward, their plethora of tackles and smothers helped keep the margin to 16 points at the first change.
Magpies coach Ethan Petterwood, who was leading from the sidelines, was aware of the wind and encouraged his troops to play in front of their opponents.
It wasn't long before you could hear car horns when Lee Nichols got the Pies' first snag.
He displayed great footy IQ in the conditions, marking, running into the goal square and slamming it through.
A minute later, the Bulldogs' Jack Colgrave did much the same at the other end to keep the Pies at bay.
Goals from Sam Lucas, Will Harper and Kurt Hibbs helped put the hosts up by 45 points at half-time.
The game opened up in the second half with the Bulldogs kicking 15 goals to Magpies' sole major.
A highlight was when cowbells rang in the crowd after the Pies' George Davies kicked a goal within the first minute of the third quarter.
Former Launceston TSL player Brendan Taylor, who finished with four goals, put on a clinic in the final stanza, snapping multiple majors.
Lowe and Lucas finished with three majors each while Grant Holt, Cocker and Jordan Bennett were also among the Bulldogs' best.
Healey Mather, Elliot Tyson, James Hayward, Bailey Seabourne, Jacob Singline and Brad Tuffin played well for Scottsdale.
Maher highlighted areas the Bulldogs could improve in the lead up to their clash with Bracknell.
"At stages (Scottsdale) did get on top in the centre clearances and around stoppages a bit, we've just got to tidy that up," he said.
Round eight will also see reigning premiers Longford host top team Hillwood in arguably the most-anticipated match of the season.
Both teams recorded strong round-seven wins with the Tigers overcoming Bridgenorth while the Sharks smashed George Town.
The Tigers, Parrots duel was Saturday's closest battle with Longford leading by two points at half-time.
The game was blown open in the third quarter with Tigers keeping the Parrots scoreless while they kicked six goals at Bridgenorth.
Longford's Casey Brown booted three goals while Oliver Chugg and Luke Murfitt-Cowen snagged two each as the visitors' won 10.12 (72) to 5.4 (34).
Brown was the Tigers' best as Hamish Sytsma, Jake Murfett, Connor Pearton, Josh Frankcombe and Chugg put in big performances.
Young ruck Tom Symes slotted two goals as Bridgenorth were well served by Jake Rice, Jayden Blackwell, Billy Jack, Matthew Zanetto, Jarrod Morley and Ollie Wood.
Meanwhile, Hillwood remain two games clear on top of the ladder after they thrashed George Town 20.18 (138) to 3.3 (21) at home.
They kicked five goals to zip in the second quarter to put the result beyond doubt.
The Sharks' best were Jack Tuthill, Ben Hyatt, Jarrod Frankcombe, Hamish Leedham, Archie Wilkinson and Isaac Thompson.
Hyatt and Wilkinson bagged five majors apiece while Alistair Taylor and Andrew Whitmore finished with two goals each.
The Saints' best were Zach Burt, Matthew Mckinnon, Sam Cooke, Jack Deacon, Brady Gee and Anson Long.
Their goals came through Cooke, Lachie Mason and Adam Zanevra.
