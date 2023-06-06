The Examiner
Australian Maritime College appoints new skipper

By Nick Clark
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Australian Maritime College principal Michael van Balen AO will hand over in July
Former Royal Australian Navy officer Commodore Malcolm Wise will become head of the Australian Maritime College from July 10.

