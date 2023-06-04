George Town Italian restaurant Don Mario's celebrated its three year anniversary of their Classic Cars & Coffee event on Sunday, where around 300 people cruised through George Town showing off their pride and joys.
Don Mario's owner Rob Macedon said it was a fantastic turnout.
"We had a birthday cake for the event which is three years old now, and also a 100th birthday for my Model T Ford," Mr Macedon said.
"We handed out trophies for the best of the best and it was a great day had by all, but more importantly it highlighted George Town at the end of the day."
Mr Macedon took over the restaurant three years ago which had been there since 1960, originally built and run by Mario D'Orazio and his family.
"I started an event called Harry's Cafe to Wheels in Sydney where I come from originally and I said to my wife one day, why don't we do a car event across the road here?" Mr Macedon said.
"Initially, it was only to try to change the perception of George Town, because a lot of people wouldn't even bring their cars here because of the reputation the town had.
"Now it's the biggest, regular monthly car event in Tasmania at the moment."
Looking ahead, they wanted to continue bringing a good name to George Town.
"My wife Ollie Macedon is the best at customer service and just a demon when it comes to advertising this and treating people the right way," Mr Macedon said.
He said many of their visitors were from Hobart or overseas.
"We don't rely a lot on local participation even though there's a lot of locals that come to the event," he said.
"We've had the Townsville Toronto's, the GT club from Sydney, and even the Rolls Royce club from Victoria came over and drove straight from Devonport to the event today.
"A lot of the people that are coming over are putting it on their itinerary for the for the trip, because it's it's starting to become like an iconic event, not just some hoons getting together in cars."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.