The fifth wave of COVID and dwindling vaccination rates in parts of the state have resulted in a one pharmacy owner urging Public Health to improve its messaging around the virus.
However, Director of Public Health Mark Veitch has urged Tasmanians to protect themselves and others after the COVID-19 risk level rose from low to moderate on Thursday.
Wilkinson's TerryWhite Chemmart co-owner and Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmania branch vice president Jack Muir Wilson said that information about COVID had been scarce in the state since the World Health Organisation declared the pandemic over.
"We've gone from a very information-rich period and overload to relatively none at all," he said.
"I think that in the transition to living with COVID, there still needs to be a level of communication to the public about what they still need to do.
"I feel like the messaging hasn't been strong enough."
Mr Muir Wilson said that he had noticed an uptake in the amount of people wanting COVID booster shots and flu shots.
"We've transitioned from state-based clinics, pop-up clinics and the mobile bus vaccinating COVID to this model where it's the health system vaccinating everyone.
"It's gone back to this problem where people on the West Coast of Tasmania are left behind because through COVID, to get all of their vaccinations done, there were people like me that went down and did 1300 on the West Coast.
"The vaccination rates on the West Coast are really bad, and I'd vaccinate anywhere from 50 to 100 people a week simply because they don't have access to those services down there.
"As hard as it is with this transition to living with it, some of the long-term solutions haven't been put in place as much as what those people would like."
Regarding messaging, Mr Muir Wilson said that most people who were immunocompromised or over 60 and caught COVID were eligible to take antivirals.
"Also, booster shots are available," he said.
"The vaccinations have been updated to be specific for strains we see now and have been out for several months now.
"It's basically like a flu shot where you look at what strains are floating around, and we update the vaccines, and that's finally occurred with the COVID boosters as well."
Dr Veitch said that the COVID@homeplus program was available for those who tested positive for the virus, as well as eligible people who have symptoms of flu and other respiratory infections and are at higher risk of severe illness.
"Prepare by getting your annual flu vaccine and 2023 COVID-19 booster if you are eligible - it will boost your immunity against the flu and COVID-19. Both vaccines are available at GPs and most local pharmacies, and you can get them at the same time," he said.
"If you're at higher risk of severe illness, plan with your GP how you will access testing and antiviral medication if you do get sick."
The public has also been urged to practice COVID-safe behaviours.
"Protect yourself and your family by staying at home if you're unwell, washing your hands and covering your coughs and sneezes," said Dr Veitch.
"Consider wearing a face mask in crowded indoor spaces, on public transport, and when visiting people who may be at risk of severe illness."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
