The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Covid
Health

Jack Muir Wilson criticises Public Health approach to COVID

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated June 5 2023 - 9:16am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fifth wave of COVID and dwindling vaccination rates in parts of the state have resulted in a one pharmacy owner urging Public Health to improve its messaging around the virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.