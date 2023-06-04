The Allies have produced a strong showing in Adelaide, beating hosts South Australia 12.12 (84) to 11.2 (68) in the opening game of the under-18 national championships.
The match was a game of two halves, with a five-goal first term and four more in the second opening up a 43-point lead at half-time.
Allies, who are a composite of Tasmania, NSW, Queensland and Northern Territory, were dominant at the contest early, with their midfield - most of whom were from the island state - smashing their counterparts and winning it at the source well.
South Australia enjoyed small periods of success in the first half but the match would have been out of reach at the main break if not for some inaccurate goal-kicking.
Besides the Tasmanians, Gold Coast academy product Jed Walter was proving far too difficult to handle for the SA defence, although he did not convert well, finishing with 3.5.
The second half was a different story, however, with Jack Delean - who was comfortably SA's best - kicking four of their first seven and was lively every time he had it.
After Allies nabbed a quick goal to start the third, SA kicked four in a row to close the gap to 26 points.
While Allies' shooting woes continued, SA were dead-eyes in comparison, with 8.1 to their name as they kicked their fifth in succession.
Walter's third major was a good steadier for the visitors, although it was quickly negated by SA.
Goals were traded as the last term wound down, with South Australia unable to reel Allies in; the visitors running out winners by 16 points.
An AFL Academy player and potential top-five draft prospect, McKercher showed all the class that was expected of him.
He was damaging in the first half, often using his electric pace to create space for handball receives and his ability to kick with either foot meant he was difficult to read.
Finishing with 26 touches and six tackles, he was an expert in playing the role of outside midfielder.
The former North Launceston and now Sandringham Dragons product, Sanders had a hot start - booting two first-quarter goals while racking up possessions.
Sanders was the leading disposal-getter for most of the day, entering the changerooms at half-time with 17 to his name alongside four clearances, three inside 50s and three tackles.
His level did not drop off from there, while he was less damaging going forwards in the second half, Sanders still accumulated 36 touches and laid seven tackles by game's end.
A play that stood out from his best-on-ground performance was a splendid piece of play where he accelerated out of contest on the wing, before lowering his eyes to hit up fellow Tasmanian Jack Callinan a late chance for a goal.
A Launceston Blues talent, Leake showed all the qualities which he had been putting on display for Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League earlier this year.
With SA firmly on the back foot during the first half, they were playing into the silky half-back's hands, with Leake picking off plenty of aimless kicks from the opposition.
He had 12 touches at half-time, almost all of which were by foot, with his skills up to their usual pin-point standard.
As South Australia improved, Leake was quieter in the second half, with the opposition not allowing him the same time and space as they were previously.
Devils captain and yet another Launceston product, Beaumont was a little down from his lofty standards in the first half.
However, the inside bull was far improved in the second, laying plenty of tackles and doing lots of contested work which proved a selfless role, allowing the likes of McKercher and Sanders to play their best.
He continued to grow as the game went on, with his strength and fitness making up for a slight lack of pace.
Beaumont also provided plenty as a forward target and finished with 16 disposals in an encouraging display.
Playing a half-forward role, Callinan was busy as he provided a useful link between midfield and deep forwards.
Perhaps not given his usual plethora of chances, Callinan demonstrated good forward pressure in the second half to create chances for his teammates.
A late goal would have been a nice reward for some selfless efforts, but he was unable to convert.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
