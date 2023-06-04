The Examiner
Under-18 championships: Tasmanians play well, Allies win opener

Ben Hann
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:17pm
Tasmania Devils' James Leake had a busy first half for Allies against South Australia. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Allies have produced a strong showing in Adelaide, beating hosts South Australia 12.12 (84) to 11.2 (68) in the opening game of the under-18 national championships.

