Tasmanians are largely well-prepared to tackle the fixed-rate cliff despite some borrowers facing 40 per cent hikes to their home loan repayments.
Borrowers who fixed their mortgage at rock-bottom rates during COVID are facing an entirely different landscape when their terms come to an end.
The Reserve Bank has announced 11 rate hikes since May 2022 - lifting the cash rate from 0.1 per cent to 3.85 per cent - with at least one more rise almost certainly on the way.
The good news, MyState chief executive Brett Morgan says, is that many Tasmanians are already well ahead of their repayments.
"We've seen so far our Tasmanian customers are doing really well," Mr Morgan said.
"Many customers have come off their fixed rate so far and we're generally seeing that borrowers are going pretty well, there's good resilience - they've saved up a bit extra to make their repayments.
"Some customers are experiencing up to a 40 per cent increase in their repayments, so quite a substantial increase.
"Across Australia there's about 800,000 customers across all banks coming off fixed rates, so it's quite a significant event."
About 25 per cent of MyState's customer base is locked into a fixed rate home loan.
Sixty per cent of the bank's customer base are one payment ahead in their mortgage, one in three have a six-month buffer, and a quarter are paid up a year in advance.
Mr Morgan said there had been a small rise in customers behind on their repayments, but that the figure remained "quite low" by historic standards.
He said while the RBA was beginning to wrestle back control of inflation, there was likely to be at least one more rate rise this year.
"Our view is that the Reserve Bank will increase one more time just to ensure inflation continues to subside, but within the next 12 months we also believe that rates will start coming down," he said.
"We think the likelihood is that within 12 months, and potentially early next year, there will be some good news for borrowers and that the first rate drop will occur.
'The message I always want to get out there is if someone is having challenges - all banks and lenders are around to help their borrowers to get through tough times ... the banks are here to help in any possible way they can."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
