Helen Polley enquires about Albert Hall project at senate committee

By Alison Foletta
May 25 2023 - 5:00am
Tasmanian senator Helen Polley has enquired about the Albert Hall project.

Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley has questioned the allocation of funding to the City of Launceston council for the Albert Hall redevelopment project.

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

