Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley has questioned the allocation of funding to the City of Launceston council for the Albert Hall redevelopment project.
During the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 23, Ms Polley asked for an update on the project of the allocation of funds since 2019.
Regional programs assistant secretary Meghan Hibbert broke down how much of the funding had been paid out for the project.
In 2019, the federal government announced $10 million for Albert Hall as a part of the Launceston City Deal along with $1 million from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The $10 million funding agreement was made in December 2020.
In the 2021-22 financial year $250,000 was paid and "nothing since then", according to Ms Hibbert.
The $250,000 is for the one milestone completed for the project, which is 15 per cent complete. Details of what milestone that was was not provided by Ms Hibbert.
Expected expenditure for this financial year is $1.25 million, $6.5 million in 2023-24 financial year and $2 million in 2024-25.
The Albert Hall project update was presented to the council in May - the report found due to delays and an increase of expenses, the project's anticipated costs had jumped by $4 to $6 million.
"We're aware through media and dealing with the proponents that there is a delay to Albert Hall," Ms Hibbert said.
"Council has been talking to us that they are looking to source funds for the project within the next few months, and they'll provide the department with details of the additional funds as they come available.
"In the agreement, the council are responsible for over runs."
City of Launceston council has not committed to any funding at this stage.
