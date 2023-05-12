The design of the $11 million Albert Hall upgrade project has been called into question as its budget fails to stretch to the project's end goal.
City of Launceston councillors were presented with a report on the progress of the Albert Hall project at last weeks council meeting.
It found the project would need another $4 million to $6 million and it was anticipated to be completed in 2024.
Key risks were market price escalation and contractor resource availability.
No decisions were made on the next stages of the project during the council meeting, having only received the report which highlighted the significant budget increase.
One community member did mention a possible need to refrain from demolishing the eastern wing of the hall.
The third stage of the project includes the reconfiguration of eastern wing including re-orientation of entrance and foyer to this area.
This is estimated to cost between $6.4 million to $7.5 million.
It would create a main entrance to the hall, a better connection between City Park and the hall and other operational upgrades.
An alternative stage three works was included in the report, however it was noted following that path would mean the hall wouldn't fulfil its full potential.
One councillor said the point of the design was to utilise the park with the hall.
It was suggested the foyer could simply be extended rather than using the detailed designed announced in March 2022 by Hobart Architecture group, Terroir.
The designs include a complete refurbishment of the foyer space.
Councillors called the project a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said it would be unfortunate if the project didn't use the designs already drawn up.
He also noted while the building has always cost the council money, the community value of the hall needed to be balanced with that.
The report did find it should be considered that there is both a need and scope for the council to commit additional funding to the project to ensure that the Albert Hall is a fit for purpose community asset moving into the future.
The early works contractor engagement procurement process with Shape Australia is expected to be received at the end of May.
Then it will be considered whether to accept the price or re-tender works considering value for money and construction market risks.
