The anti-trans vandalism to a memorial for Marjorie Harwood has been called deplorable by Labor politician Ella Haddad.
Marjorie's mother, Rosemary Harwood, went to visit her daughter's memorial on Saturday, May 20 to find it vandalised.
Marjorie, a transwomen, spent time in the men's ward at Risdon prison where she was allegedly beaten and raped by five inmates in 2018.
In 2018, when Marjorie received a summons where she might face jail time, she refused medical treatment for kidney issues and died. She was 38-years-old.
Labor minister and opposition justice minister Ella Haddad said this vandalism should be condemned.
"I am horrified by the recent vandalism of the memorial to Marjorie Harwood," Ms Haddad said.
"This kind of completely cruel and deplorable conduct we should all condemn it. Transgender people are already more likely than other LGBTIQ Tasmanians to suffer abuse and discrimination and suffer higher rates of mental ill health.
"Vandalism like this adds to this distress and my heart goes out to Rosemary and her family at this awful act."
Ms Harwood continues to advocate for better care for trans people across Australia and justice for her daughter.
The memorial is a stone outside Risdon Prison was covered in a mosaic of the transgender flag, which was spray painted in red with YWNBAW - 'you will never be a woman.'
Ms Harwood said the anti-trans vandalism on the memorial was painful to see.
"As a mum it just hurts so much to think they would attack Marjorie's memorial," she said.
"I want whoever did this to know that if they do it again we will keep cleaning it off. They will not defeat us. We will keep Marjorie's memory alive no matter what."
When reached for comment, the government responded with a message of blanket support.
"Our government strongly condemns any display of hate or intolerance in our community," a government spokesperson said.
Tasmania Police confirmed the incident had not been reported as of Tuesday, May 23.
Clarence Council will clean up the graffiti.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
