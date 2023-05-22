Symbols and messages of hate have been cropping up in Longford for the last few months, with public signs and infrastructure defaced with swastikas and anti-semitic and white supremacist messaging.
The vandalism has been taking place near the Longford Legends Walk.
Northern Midlands Councillor Dick Adams said he encountered multiple instances of vandalism as he and his partner came down for walks in the area.
READ MORE: Listen up landlords, the ATO is calling
Cr Adams said that the most recent instance of vandalism appeared six to eight weeks ago on a pole in the area.
"It makes you feel terrible when you see this," he said.
Some of the messaging has been drawn with a blue dye, Cr Adams said, and there's been one instance of a white supremacist sticker found in the area.
Cr Adams said he and his partner had tried to scratch them off and clean up the vandalism.
"Initially, we sort of thought, just scrape them off, clean it up, and it will go away," he said.
"You don't want to give any publicity to this sort of dreadfulness.
"But that doesn't seem to have happened.
"They keep coming back so I guess it's time now to tackle it head on with everything we've got."
Cr Adams said most in the general community that he'd spoken to were really concerned about it.
Rabbi Yochanan Gordon, from Chabad of Tasmania, said that he had seen similar vandalism around Launceston as well.
READ MORE: Union win for Tasmania's isolated teachers
He said the community usually keeps it quiet to avoid inspiring copycats and have been cleaning up vandalism themselves or getting the local council involved.
Rabbi Gordon said the most recent instance of hate messaging that he had heard of in Launceston was in the last eight to 10 weeks.
He said the community needed to come together to fight the hate.
A bill to ban the Nazi symbol and Nazi salute has been tabled in the state parliament.
It states that a person must not by "a public act and without reasonable excuse, display a Nazi symbol if the person knows, or reasonably ought to know, that the symbol is a Nazi symbol."
Rabbi Gordon said that he would not comment on matters of parliament, but called for the creation a group to educate the broader community as a way of combatting hatred.
He said the community was please that the Holocaust Centre in Hobart was moving forward and hoped that there would opportunities to raise awareness of the Holocaust in the North of the state.
"The way to be truly Australian is by being one community, all together, fighting hatred," he said.
Inspector Michael Johnston from Longford Police said the council had reported the matter and that police were investigating.
Inspector Johnson did not comment on whether police had concerns for far right activity in the area.
"It's completely unacceptable behaviour and anything motivated by hatred that targets specific groups of people is really unacceptable and we take it quite seriously," he said.
"I'd urge anyone who knows anything about it to contact Crimestoppers Tasmania or to ring us on 131 444."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.