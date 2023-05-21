A Tamar Valley vineyard hopes to join the prestigious company of 13 other wineries in the region as it announces the beginning phases of construction on its own sustainable wine making facility.
Western Ridge vineyard Small Wonder, which was purchased in 2020 and officially renamed from Goaty Hill in August last year, began construction this month of three barn-like structures which will process its grapes onsite.
Small Wonder chief executive Paul McArdle said the winery construction would be the "culmination of three years' detailed consideration and design" alongside Kerry Hill Architects and in association with Launceston Architectural firm Edwards+Simpson.
"The collaborative approach has brought valuable perspectives to the project and helped marry the required practicalities of a successful working winery with an enduring, responsible design," Mr McArdle said.
Once complete, the new winery will have the capacity to produce 250 tonnes, or 16,000 cases, of wine annually
Promising a 100 per cent green energy winery, the site has been designed with "efficiency and sustainability in mind."
Some of the winery's proposed green features include the capturing of rainwater for use in greywater areas like washrooms and hose-down spaces, as well as a wastewater treatment system allowing treated water to be reused for vineyard irrigation.
Small Wonder is aiming for a 2024 vintage of wine produced entirely within its own Tamar Valley winery.
The three buildings will take up 1920 metres squared in a "contemporary interpretation of the traditional agricultural shed" design, including a separation between the winery's red and white winemaking centres.
Winemaker Andrew Trio, who is closely involved in the project, said it was exciting to know a 2024 vintage was so close to fruition.
"Making our wine on site will provide a deeper understanding of the expression of our fruit," Mr Trio said.
"[This gives us] more opportunities to explore techniques to bring our vineyard's unique qualities to life in the wine."
The first of the three structures at Small Wonder will be dedicated to receiving and processing Pinot Noir grapes and the second and longest building for white grapes and barrel storage.
The longest building will house a bottling line which will connect to the third building which will house the cased wine ready for distribution.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.