Hundreds of dogs and their owners attended Heritage Forest for the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk on Sunday to celebrate the joy dogs bring to people's lives.
The day started with a cruisy two-kilometre walk and was followed by agility games and entertainment.
In attendance was local dog treat provider TidBits by Nature's Best, who were providing locally made and naturally produced treats.
Manager Steve Commins said the day was a great turnout.
"We're well up on last year I'd say and overall it's been a fantastic day, all the doggies love their treats," Mr Commins said.
"Each dog that comes through the finish line gets a free bag of treats as well."
He said his favorite memory with his dog was the drive home from Hobart after adopting her.
"She's a rescue dog and having her in the backseat of my car for two-and-a-half hours at three o'clock in the morning was good fun."
"She's now five years old, very healthy and has a loving home."
Launceston-based attendee Josephine Stagg was enjoying the days activities with her new labradoodle puppy Fifi.
"I think every day is a favorite memory with her, she's a great little addition to our family and she's gorgeous," she said.
"We came to Million Paws five years ago when it was at Royal Park and had a greyhound back then, and thought with a new puppy, we'd bring her down and socialise."
