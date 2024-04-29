'It's about time': Northern Midlands Council considers free tip trips

Free trips to the tip are on the cards for some Northern Tasmanians, as one local government considers funding a voucher scheme as part of its upcoming budget.
This would be dependent on costings, however the motion put forward by Northern Midlands councillor Paul Terrett to include the initiative in deliberations for the 2024-25 council budget received support around the table.
The motion was carried but received minor pushback from councillor Richard Goss, who wanted more detail about potential costs.
He said, while it would help some ratepayers, those that did not take advantage of the scheme would be left footing the bill.
"I would just like it to come back to the council in the future with more financial information about it," Cr Goss said.
"There are a lot of people in our community who would get a voucher and would never possibly use this for a lot of reasons.
"Are we doing something just to help a few, and make other ratepayers pick up that bill?"
Cr Goss said the council also needed to impose strict limits on the amount of waste residents could dispose of using the voucher, otherwise the council would be faced with ballooning costs.
Cr Terrett said the intention was not to burden ratepayers - rather to relieve some of the financial pressures, and the finer details could be ironed out in the coming weeks.
"We're one of the very few councils that don't provide at least an annual voucher," he said.
"I am very conscious of not putting the burden on our ratepayers.
"But given that it is a way we can address the cost of living problem at the moment, and alleviate it particularly for pensioners and those on low incomes ... I think this is a prudent way of going about it."
Cr Terrett drew comparisons to the City of Launceston, which offers one voucher to residents each year, and Meander Valley Council which offers three.
Speaking in support of Cr Terrett's motion councillor Matthew Brooks said there were more benefits than downsides.
Cr Brooks said those that didn't use the vouchers would save the council money, and giving more people access to the tip could free up council resources otherwise devoted to cleaning up illegal dumping.
"I have been in contact with a lot of residents at the top end of Marlborough Street past the tip and the illegal dumping is horrendous up there," he said.
"This will probably actually save money in the long run. The council staff don't have to go up there and clean up the rubbish that's left up around the back roads ... that would add up to a lot of man hours.
"We've been talking about these vouchers have not been on council for many years ... I think it's about time we caught up with other councils and started offering this service."
