Teachers working in some of the state's most hard-to-staff schools are set to receive salary payments and allowances, including a $5000 relocation bonus, for teachers who are appointed to an isolated school and need to relocate.
Announced in the new Tasmanian Teachers Agreement, full-time employees working in isolated schools will receive an additional $2759 upon commencement and again after each of their first three years of employment.
Upon completing their fourth, fifth and sixth years of employment, teachers will also receive $5523 under the new agreement.
Australian Education Union Tasmania president David Genford said the new salary payments and allowances recognised the challenges faced by teachers in remote parts of the state.
"These new measures are aimed at tackling some of the difficulties for educators working in Tasmania's remote areas including cost of living and travel demands," he said.
"Having added allowances is a key way to retaining experienced teachers in isolated communities, which historically, have been the hardest to staff."
Teachers who have worked at Band 1, Level 13 in an isolated school will also receive an experienced teacher allowance of $3250 per annum pro-rata after 12 months of continuous service.
"This allowance recognises the mentoring role provided by experienced teachers and aims to retain experienced teachers in isolated schools," Mr Genford said.
"Teaching in remote areas can be isolating and demanding, so it's important that we provide additional support to those who choose to work in these communities."
