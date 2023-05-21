The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

ATO say landlords should be mindful of common tax mistakes

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:52am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ATO wants landlords to be on the ball with their tax returns this year and avoid the common mistakes. Photo: File
The ATO wants landlords to be on the ball with their tax returns this year and avoid the common mistakes. Photo: File

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is asking landlords to take extra care on their income tax returns this end of financial year as new data shows nine in 10 rental owners getting their return wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.