A Swansea man accused of the murder of Shane Barker told an acquaintance that he had a knot in his stomach after Mr Barker's death.
Graham Rigby of Nile told a jury that he knew Mr Barker well enough to have a drink with at the pub.
He also knew Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, through the Windfalls property between Campbell Town and Lake Leake where they were shooters.
Mr Jordan and his wife Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker, their ex son-in-law, on August 2, 2009.
Mr Rigby said he went to Mr Barker's funeral and encountered Mr Jordan at the wake.
"He said he was not very well, had to see a doctor since this happened, he was not eating and had a ball or a knot in his stomach," Mr Rigby said.
"Did you notice anything else about him?," Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked him.
"Just his body language and behaviour, nervousness," Mr Rigby said.
Under cross examination from defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Mr Rigby agreed that Mr Jordan appeared to be nervous.
"It was just the way he was standing and the way he moved," he said.
Last week the jury heard from Mr Barker's friend Rodney Jones that Mr Jordan was fidgety and couldn't look him in the eye and said he was crook in the guts.
It is the crown case that Mr Jordan's extreme reaction was not consistent with the death of an ex-son-in law but was more consistent with involvement in a terrible crime.
A Campbell Town woman Rosanne Thomas gave evidence that she called into Roberts Limited where Mr Barker worked on Friday July 31.
She said that as Mr Barker carried an item to her car he said "why are they here".
She said he was looking at a utility and he said it his ex-mother and father-in-law and his ex brother in law Brendan Jordan.
She agreed with Mr O' Halloran that the first time she spoke to police about the incident was in 2013 and then again in 2015.
She told defence counsel Fran McCracken that she first heard about Mr Barker's murder on the Monday morning.
The trial continues.
