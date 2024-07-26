Bail Reform Bill 2021 gathers dust while interstate reforms continue

Reform of the Tasmanian Bail Act, which aimed to provide guidance to judges and magistrates on whether a defendant was an "unacceptable risk" for bail, has stalled.
News of the slow progress of the Bail Reform Bill 2021 comes after The Examiner revealed that a 24-year-old Launceston man was released on bail in June and three days later was allegedly involved in a serious kidnapping and attempt to extort $60,000.
He had allegedly kicked a dog and pointed a firearm at its owner in April.
In the 2018 election campaign the Liberal Party promised similar reform to bail laws as that done in other states.
In 2021, the Bail Reform Bill was released for public comment.
Then-Attorney General Elise Archer said modernisation of Tasmania's Bail Act 1994 would better reflect community expectations when offenders were accused of committing a crime such as murder or serious drug trafficking or were deemed to be at high risk of reoffending while on bail.
"The legislation will allow for the decision on granting bail to be based on whether the accused is found to pose an "unacceptable risk," Ms Archer said.
"Serious and repeat offenders will need to demonstrate why they should be bailed rather than it falling to the prosecution to demonstrate why they should be held in custody.
"It will also provide a list of conditions that might be imposed on an accused person who is admitted to bail, including the option of electronic monitoring, which is another initiative of our Government."
Ms Archer said the Government would introduce comprehensive legislation that would ensure clear, cohesive and contemporary laws regarding bail in "our State".
She said that all other Australian jurisdictions had moved to provide clear statutory frameworks for what a court should consider when granting bail.
"This is why our Government committed to bail law reform before the last State election," she said in 2021.
On Thursday, Attorney-General Guy Barnett's office referred The Examiner to the Department of Justice.
"A draft Bill was released for public consultation in 2021," a Department spokesperson said.
"The Department of Justice received a wide range of feedback on various aspects of the draft bill.
"While amendments were being considered to the draft bill, significant issues and reforms occurred in other jurisdictions.
"The Department has therefore continued to monitor reforms and research into bail across the country. The Bill is yet to be finalised."
In 2021, Robert Harold Gerard was on bail when he allegedly murdered a Reedy March man, Michael Hawkes, and grievously wounded his wife, Judith, before taking his own life in prison.
The Supreme Court bailed Gerard on a serious wounding charge after magistrate Simon Brown had refused bail.
Defence lawyers invariably cite the Tasmanian Supreme Court backlog as a reason for allegedly dangerous criminals receiving bail.
The Supreme Court dealt with 296 bail applications last financial year, up from 223 in 2021-22.
