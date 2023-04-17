The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jury selected for two-month murder trial of Shane Barker

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 17 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36 was allegedly murdered in 2009.
Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36 was allegedly murdered in 2009.

More than 100 witnesses will give evidence in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of their former son-in-law, Shane Geoffrey Barker, in 2009.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.