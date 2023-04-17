More than 100 witnesses will give evidence in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of their former son-in-law, Shane Geoffrey Barker, in 2009.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Julia street, Swansea, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged shooting murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009 at Campbell Town.
Selection of a jury of eight men and four women with two female reserves was completed on Monday morning.
Justice Robert Pearce told the jury that the trial was estimated to take around two months.
Jury members were given a witness list so that they could check whether they knew any of the witnesses.
Witnesses include Mr Barker's former wife, Rachel Barker (nee Jordan), and Justin Titley - the man she was involved with after her marriage with Shane Barker broke down.
Justice Pearce told jurors that witnesses included friends and family of the Jordans, friends and family of the Barkers, police officers, medical people, forensic and ballistics experts and work colleagues of Mr Barker.
A lawyer, Andrew Trezise, who was involved in family law proceedings in 2009 is also a witness.
Child Safety officers will also appear as witnesses.
Telecommunications experts will also give evidence.
The anticipated length of the trial led to an amendment of the sitting hours for the convenience of the jury.
The jury will sit from 9.15am to 1.45pm daily compared with the usual siting times of 10am to 4pm.
Director Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC is supported by two crown counsel Jack Shapiro and Emily Brett.
Mr and Mrs Jordan are defended by Patrick O' Halloran and Fran McCracken respectively.
Ms McCracken informed the court that the name "Bones" may be referred to in reference to Mr Barker and "Snow" in reference to Mr Jordan.
Mr Coates is expected to open the case on Friday at 9.15pm followed by replies from defence counsel.
Mr Barker was found dead in the hallway of his home in East street, Campbell Town on August 3 2009.
A Cold Case unit investigated the alleged murder before the defendants were charged.
Mr and Mrs Jordan have been on bail awaiting trial.
Justice Pearce warned the jury to disregard any pre-trial publicity and a high profile Facebook site, which has since been removed, related to the case.
He told the jury that they would visit the alleged murder scene at Campbell Town during the trial.
"You must confine your deliberations to what you see and hear in court," he said.
Legal argument resumes on Wednesday, April 18 at 9.15am.
