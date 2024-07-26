No plea from NSW man on historical Tasmanian child sexual abuse charge

A New South Wales man extradited to Tasmania did not plead to a historical count of persistent sexual abuse of a child when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.
The 60-year-old is alleged to have abused a female between January 1, 2003 and September 5, 2012, in a northern Tasmanian town.
The man cannot be named because it could tend to identify the complainant.
Tasmania Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole opposed bail. Duty solicitor Abby Zizek represented the man.
Magistrate Simon Brown bailed the man to reappear on October 30 at 2.15 pm.
Detectives from Northern Family and Sex Crimes Command travelled to Newcastle, New South Wales, on Thursday to extradite the man to Tasmania.
