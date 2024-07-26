No jail for teen driver who deliberately crashed into sister's partner

A former Cressy woman who crashed her car into her sister's partner, causing the eventual amputation of his leg, escaped a jail term when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston by a judge in Burnie.
Amali Lea De Jonge, 19, now of St Marys previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Brent Cruse at Cressy on November 16, 2023.
Justice Tamara Jago said that De Jonge, then 18, used her car as a weapon and that she was recklessly indifferent to whether it caused serious injury or even death.
Justice Jago said it was a difficult sentencing exercise because the seriousness of the offence needed to be weighed against De Jonge's lack of prior convictions and future employment prospects.
She said the fracture of her family and the destruction of her relationship with her sister was a reminder of her extreme foolishness.
Mr Cruse's right leg was amputated below the knee as a result of injuries sustained in the crash which occurred when De Jonge drove her Holden Commodore into his car door as he exited his Toyota Hilux utility.
The court heard the facts of the incident in June.
Ms De Jonge's sister, Ella, told police that Amali De Jonge witnessed a minor argument between her and Mr Cruse two weeks prior to the incident.
"Amali jumped up and started screaming [Mr Cruse] was a woman basher," Ella De Jonge's statement said.
"There was no suggestion Brent ever hurt me."
The court heard that several acrimonious text exchanges followed, and there was a further incident in which the tail lights on Mr Cruse's vehicle and Ms De Jonge's vehicle were damaged.
The day after Mr Cruse's vehicle was damaged, Mr Cruse and his brother were driving through Cressy when they saw Amali De Jonge's car tailgating, driving aggressively and speeding.
"What occurred subsequently is inexcusable," Justice Jago said.
When they parked and Mr Cruse got out of the utility, De Jonge drove her car directly at him at a speed of 70kmh.
Mr Cruse told police he saw her coming when the car was two metres away and "just jumped up" to avoid being run over.
"I think I tried to run, but my right foot just crumbled," the court heard.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Cruse said he still hadn't fully registered the loss of his limb or the loss of his employment, which led to a "time-consuming and very stressful" process of applying for Centrelink payments.
De Jonge had THC, the active constituent of cannabis, in her blood when tested at the LGH.
Justice Jago said the collision had a life-changing impact on Mr Cruse, including psychologically and financially.
"The emotional toll has been significant," she said.
She accepted that De Jonge greatly regretted her actions.
Justice Jago sentenced her to an 18-month home detention order and to 240 hours of community service under a community correction order.
She said it would enable her to maintain employment in St Marys and would be subject to electronic monitoring.
De Jonge was disqualified from driving for two years.
