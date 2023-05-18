A Swansea man had shaking hands and high anxiety when he visited a counsellor a week after the death of Shane Barker.
Counsellor Ronald Cruickshank said Cedric Jordan had high anxiety and was quite distressed on August 11.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker at Campbell Town on August 2, 2009.
Mr Cruickshank said that Mr Jordan told him that he had been questioned by police about his daughters ex-partner being shot and killed.
Asked by crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro, Mr Cruickshank said Mr Jordan complained of a knot in the stomach.
He said that after a lot of tears were shed Mr Jordan said the knot in the stomach was gone.
He said on August 17 he referred Mr Jordan to legal services.
He said after the August 17 session the couple were quite emotional and they had a group hug.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken, Mr Cruickshank agreed he had a mandatory reporting requirement if he suspected a crime had been committed.
"On this occasion there was nothing to raise my concern," he said.
On Tuesday the jury heard that the couple sought an appointment with their general practitioner the morning after Mr Barkers death.
The Crown alleges Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker four times with an .22 rifle about 6.30pm on August 2.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
