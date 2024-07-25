Alleged kidnapping and assault occurred while Launceston man was on bail

A Launceston man allegedly committed a kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault, aggravated burglary and a motor vehicle stealing less than a week after being given bail in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Curtly James Hodge, 24, was bailed by Justice Tamara Jago in the Supreme Court on June 11.
Just three days later, on June 14, police allege Hodge was one of three men who kidnapped a Punchbowl man and tried to extort $60,000.
In an appearance on Thursday, July 25, Mr Hodge pleaded not guilty to a total of 28 charges, including the kidnap charge and three other indictable charges, when he appeared for the first time.
He also pleaded not guilty to counts of common assault and destroying property on April 24, 2024.
He did not plead to charges arising from an incident at St Leonards when it was alleged that Mr Hodge kicked a dog and then pointed a firearm at the dog's owner when he complained, resulting in charges of aggravated assault, firearm possession when subject to a firearms prohibition order, possession of a shortened firearm and cruelty to animals on April 27, 2024.
Police allege he kicked a dog to the stomach with force which was likely to cause unreasonable or unjustifiable pain or suffering.
He pleaded not guilty to evading police, reckless driving, and driving without a licence on April 30, 2024
Mr Hodge also pleaded not guilty to seven firearms charges, including possession of a shortened firearm, possession of ammunition, motor vehicle stealing, driving without a licence, unlawful possession of property, possessing a firearm in contravention of a firearms prohibition order, possession of a unregistered firearm, and a failure to story safely and a drugs charge alleged on May 23, 2024.
Justice Jago's bail decision came after magistrate Ken Stanton had refused Mr Hodge bail when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 29 on a total of 16 charges.
Mr Hodge also pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins to two counts of breach of bail, possession of ammunition, fail to take precautions to ensure safekeeping of firearms, attempted motor vehicle stealing in Latrobe, state false name (Joseph Brown) and possession of a controlled drug alleged between June 16 and June 20, 2024.
Magistrate Evan Hughes committed the June 14 charges, including kidnap, to the Supreme Court on September 10.
All summary matters were adjourned to August 26.
Two other men Benjamin James Lynch and Mathew Peter Young have both pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and assault.
Mr Young, who was bailed on the kidnapping charge on July 16, and who was shot at George Town on July 18 did not appear in the Launceston Magistrates court on Thursday on a count of possession of a controlled drug.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.