Man 'keen' to get interlock device fitted drove drunk, unlicensed

A man who was "keen" to get an alcohol interlock device to his car is off the road until October, after police found him behind the wheel over the limit and unlicensed.
Mark Francis Symes, 62, pleaded guilty to driving while unlicensed, driving a motor vehicle while exceeding prescribed alcohol limit and being a person mentioned in Section 6(3) of the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Act in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 25, 2024.
Section 6(3) of the act states it is an offence for a person to drive with any alcohol in their body if they do not hold an Australian or international driving licence.
Police prosecutor David Mathieson told the court officers saw the Prospect Vale man behind the wheel of a black Jaguar about 8.55am on April 24, 2024.
Symes was pulled over on Glen Dhu Street at South Launceston, and the court heard he made some frank admissions to officers.
"He identified to police he was unlicensed at the time," Mr Mathieson said.
"He said he was waiting on an interlock device to be fitted."
Checks by police showed Symes' licence was cancelled in March 2023, after a previous driving disqualification.
Symes was taken to the Launceston Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.065, and police issued a six-month driving disqualification.
Defence lawyer James Oxley said Symes began struggling with alcohol addiction after his wife died unexpectedly some years ago.
"Her death was sudden, and highly traumatising," Mr Oxley said.
"He focused all his emotional energy on his daughter.
"He instructs me quite candidly that he turned to alcohol to cope with the situation."
Mr Oxley said Symes' alcohol issues peaked around 2022, when he drove drunk early one morning to pick up his daughter.
This was an unplanned trip, according to Mr Oxley, who said Symes had drank before going to bed and was called early the following morning to collect the teenager.
The lawyer said Symes' friend originally offered to take his car to a South Launceston mechanic to have an interlock device fitted the day of the 2024 offence.
However, Symes took it upon himself to drive there as his friend was unable to help that day.
"It was not the right thing to have done," Mr Oxley said.
"[Symes] should have rescheduled the appointment, but he was keen to have the device fitted."
Mr Oxley said since then Symes had joined a Mates4Mates group, who referred him to the Detox@Home program which helped wean him off alcohol.
Magistrate Simon Brown said it was clear Symes had made efforts to correct his behaviour in the intervening months.
"It was not by much, but you were over the limit," he said.
"This contrasts significantly with your prior matter. It was under very different circumstances.
"It was not, I don't think, a flagrant breach ... and it is noteworthy you have clearly addressed the matter of alcohol in a meaningful way."
The magistrate said he felt, despite it being Symes' second offence in a short period of time the minimum sentence was "not inappropriate".
Mr Brown simply recorded a conviction against the unlicensed driving matter, and dismissed the second charge as it was subsumed into the third.
Symes was disqualified from driving for six months - backdated to his arrest on April 24 - and fined $900 on the remaining charge.
