"We didn't select the team on reputation, but reputations were on the line and every player selected had their reputation grow today."
It was a great line from NWFL coach Brent Plant following the most recent representative encounter between the NTFA and NWFL in June 2019.
The North-West again got the chocolates with a 15.15 (105) to 10.11 (71) win at Invermay Park.
They've yet to be beaten by the NTFA, having won five of their six encounters since 2004. The other result was a thrilling draw in 2009.
They'll want to continue that dominance while the NTFA are eager to break their losing streak at Devonport Oval on Saturday at 2pm.
Dylan Smith was the NWFL's best on ground in 2019 while Wynyard small-forward Kallum Kubicki booted four goals.
Captain Nick McKenna kicked three goals while Beau Sharman and Chris McDonald snagged two each for the victors.
The North-West stood up in the premiership quarter with four goals to one, including two from McKenna.
Deloraine's Lochie Dornauf, who is coaching the NTFA team this year, provided the home team's third-quarter highlight with a spectacular mark on the wing.
George Town's Zach Burt gave the hosts a sniff at the start of the final stanza with his third major but the NWFL kept them at arms-length through goals to the likes of Kubicki.
Current Hillwood coach Jake Pearce, who pulled down a host of intercept marks, was named the NTFA's best for his efforts across half-back.
NTFA coach Anthony Taylor told The Examiner his team put up a good fight.
"Our intensity and tackle pressure was outstanding but we let ourselves down with some finishing skills which I'm sure if we could've nailed right, we might've closed the scoreboard a bit more," he said.
Plant said his older players helped calm the younger ones.
"The first 15 minutes the NTFA were really quick and we fumbled a bit early," he said.
"We had to overcome the nerves, which the experienced members of the team did and settled the rest of the guys down."
SCOREBOARD
NWFL 3.3, 7.7, 11.13, 15.15 (105)
NTFA 3.1, 6.2, 7.4, 10.11 (71)
GOALS, NWFL: K. Kubicki 4, N. McKenna 3, C. McDonald 2, B. Sharman 2, B. Howard 1, N. Walters 1, B. Butler 1, L. Williams 1.
NTFA: Z. Burt 3, T. Bennett 2, A. O'Sign 1, M. Walsh 1, L. Harding 1, C. Linger 1, C. Mulder 1.
BEST: NWFL: D. Smith, B. Sharman, K. Kubicki, K. Griffiths, B. Butler, D. Banham.
NTFA: L. Dornauf, J. Pearce, C. Nankervis, C. Mulder, C. Linger, L. Harding.
Crowd: 1603 at Invermay Park
Past results:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
