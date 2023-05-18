A bumper gallery of Supercars pictures from the last five years

The Supercars are back at Symmons Plains Raceway from Friday to Sunday with new-look Gen 3 cars set to thrill the crowd.
Gone are the classic Ford Falcon and Holden Commodores and in are the Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros as the championships continues for its fourth round.
The circuit has hosted rounds of the Australian Touring Car Championship and Supercars Championship since 1969 and was left off the calendar from 2000-2003 during upgrades and in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Support categories for the 2023 event include the Tassie Tin Tops, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, Formula Ford and Aussie Racing Cars, with the Supercars to have three races across Saturday and Sunday.
There are Supercars practice sessions at 9am and 10.55am on Saturday before qualifying at 12.55pm and a 42-lap race at 3.50pm.
On Sunday, there are qualifying sessions at 9.50am and 10.15am before two more 42-lap races at 1.05pm and 3.50pm.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
