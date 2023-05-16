The Examiner
Shane Barker could have lived for 'minutes' after being shot four times

Updated May 16 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, was allegedly murdered in 2009.
Alleged murder victim Shane Geoffrey Barker could have lived for a couple of minutes after being hit by four bullets, a forensic pathologist told a Supreme Court jury.

