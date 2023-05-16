Shane Barker could have lived for 'minutes' after being shot four times

Alleged murder victim Shane Geoffrey Barker could have lived for a couple of minutes after being hit by four bullets, a forensic pathologist told a Supreme Court jury.
Christopher Lawrence was giving evidence in the trial of a Swansea couple Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder on August 2, 2009.
Dr Lawrence said it would have been possible for Mr Barker to have been shot in the driveway, gone in the front door, locked the door and walked to the hallway.
Dr Lawrence said he would have lived for minutes, not seconds and not hours.
He said the bullet which caused death passed through a kidney, top of the stomach, passed through a major vein near the heart and into the aorta.
The bullet was recovered from the aorta.
The cause of death was described as a gunshot wound to the chest.
Spent bullets recovered from Mr Barkers body were tendered in evidence.
Dr Lawrence said three of the bullets travelled almost vertically in an anatomical sense.
He said it would indicate either the shooter was at a low angle or Mr Barker was down low or both were.
A retired police officer gave evidence of finding a spent cartridge case at Mr Barker's home.
Senior Constable Steven Cooper said that .22 cartridge case appeared to be quite fresh.
"It was sitting quite proudly on top of vegetation," he said.
He said it was still shiny and had not tarnished.
The jury has previously heard that the Crown is relying on the spent case which it believes ballistic evidence matches to one recovered from a Jordan family property in the Central Highlands.
The jury heard that a possible palm print was found on the outside wall of the garage at Mr Barker's home.
Mr Cooper said that there were no fingerprint like ridge lines on the print.
He said that the lack of ridge detail could be explained by the source wearing gloves or pressure.
He said the print was at a height of 1.8 metres and about 40cm from where the spent case was found.
He told Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC that a search of Mr Barker's garage did not yield any firearm related items or material.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
