An Swansea couple accused of murder made up a story about Shane Geoffrey Barker because they wanted complete control of their granddaughter, a Supreme Court jury heard on Thursday.
Barbara Barker wiped away tears as she gave her evidence about the day his body was found at his Campbell Town home.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea have pleaded not guilty to the murder of 36-year-old Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
The trial has heard that relations between Mr and Mrs Jordan's daughter Rachel and Mr Barker were acrimonious about access to their then five-year-old daughter, Sophie.
Mrs Barker said that her son came for tea one night and she asked him how he was.
"He said it was the worst day possible," she said.
"He told me police took him to Launceston and accused him of interfering with Sophie, that it was definitely not right, and that Snow [Mr Jordan] and Noelene and Rachel made it up so that he could have no access to Sophie.
"They wanted complete control."
She said that he could never forgive them for that and he kept bringing it up.
"He kept saying it all the time," she said.
Police dismissed the allegation.
Mrs Barker said that on July 26, 2009, Mr Barker had told her that Rachel was angry with him because the daughter missed a birthday party.
"He said that he told her when he had Sophie, he would take her where he wanted because he would not tell her where to go when she had her," Mrs Barker said.
Mrs Barker said that Mr Barker had felt very uneasy returning his daughter to the farm where Rachel Jordan lived and he had asked her husband Rob to accompany him.
She said on August 2, Mr Barker arrived at about 5pm. She said he was back to his old self.
"After tea, did he depart about 6.30pm?" Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked.
"Yes," Mrs Barker said, saying that his departure coincided with the start of Dancing with the Stars.
"Did he say anything?" Mr Coates asked.
"Yes, he said 'I'm not watching that shit'," Mrs Barker said.
"He said he had taped the football and was going home to watch it."
The jury has heard that Mr Barker was shot four times in his driveway soon after he arrived home.
Mrs Barker said she went to Mr Barker's home the next morning after her son's work colleagues rang her to say he had not turned up at work and she could not contact him.
She said a Campbell Town police officer, Anna Burbury, broke a window and unsnibbed a lock to get inside.
Mrs Barker said Constable Burbury went inside and found Mr Barker's body in a hallway and told her not to come any further.
Roberts Campbell Town depot manager Alan Caelli said that he found a set of keys about 1.5 metres from the garage door which was closed but not locked.
Justice Robert Pearce warned people in the public gallery before a police walk-through film showing Mr Barker's deceased body was shown.
Under cross examination by defence counsel, Patrick O' Halloran Mrs Barker recalled that Mr and Mrs Jordan lived for three months with the Barkers at their East Street home when their daughter was born.
She agreed with Mr O' Halloran that a spare set of house keys to the East Street home went missing shortly before Mr Barker's death.
The trial continues on Friday.
