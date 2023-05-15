The small calibre of bullets which killed Campbell Town man Shane Barker meant that no exit wounds were visible on his body, a forensic pathologist told a Supreme Court jury.
Dr Christopher Lawrence gave evidence in the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker, 36, on August 2, 2009.
Dr Lawrence said his post-mortem examination showed Mr Barker had three bullet wounds in his back and one on his front.
He said that Mr Barker had mud on the knee of his trousers, indicating that he was shot and fell in the driveway of his home at East St, Campbell Town.
The Crown case is that Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker with a .22 pump action rifle shortly after Mr Barker arrived home at about 6.30pm. He had taken a biscuit tin and ironed clothes inside before going back outside.
His body was found in the hallway of his home with the front door locked behind him.
Dr Lawrence said there was no indication that Mr Barker had been shot inside, and there was no blood present.
He said it was estimated that Mr Barker died about 6pm on August 2, plus or minus four hours.
He gave evidence that there was no gunshot residue on Mr Barker's clothing, indicating that he was shot from more than a metre away. He said it could have been from 20 metres away.
Asked by Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC, Dr Lawrence said he couldn't say how metres away the shooter was.
Dr Lawrence said a bullet had been found loose in the body bag where Mr Barker was transported to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
Dr Lawrence said the bullet travelled subcutaneously about 140mm in a vertical direction.
"It struck the bottom of the chest wall and bounced back," he said. "We don't have an exit wound."
Justice Robert Pearce asked Dr Lawrence whether anything would account for the bullet ricocheting.
"We've got a bullet doing something funny. It's possible the zip could account for it," he said.
In his unfinished evidence, Dr Lawrence said two of the four bullets would not have caused death.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.