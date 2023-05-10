Alleged murder victim Shane Barker didn't trust his former father-in-law and was concerned about some form of retaliation in the months before his death, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Witness Maree Jones frequently shed tears during her testimony including her regrets about the night Mr Barker died.
She gave evidence about the relationship between her family and Mr Barker's family before the marriage breakdown.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, of Swansea have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their former-son-in law Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Ms Jones said that on numerous occasions Mr Barker said that he did not trust "Snow" [Mr Jordan] and was concerned about some form of retaliation.
"Did he say why?," Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked.
"No, because he just had concerns and just didn't trust Snow," she said.
"Did he tell you just once?," Mr Coates asked.
"No, a few times," Ms Jones said.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken Ms Jones said Mr Barker had mentioned it on multiple occasions including in the month before his death.
"It would always be a conversation point that he had concerns ... about some form of retaliation," she said.
Under cross examination by Mr Jordan's defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran Ms Jones said that she knew something wasn't right on the night of August 2, 2009 when Mr Barker failed to respond to a text message the couple sent.
She said she asked Mr Jones after 15 minutes if Mr Barker had replied and was told no.
"I still regret to this day not doing anything," she said.
"I said to Rodney 'should you get in the car and go and check'.
"I knew in my gut something was not right. "
Ms Jones was asked about encountering Cedric, Noelene and Rachel Jordan at the wake after Mr Barker's funeral.
She said that Mr Jordan stopped and shook her husband's hand and gave her a hug.
"He said he was not feeling very well, that he and Noelene had taken up smoking again," she said.
"He was shaking and he said he had been sick in the stomach.
"He did look very pale."
On Wednesday Rodney Jones gave evidence that Mr Jordan was fidgety and could not look him in the eye at the wake.
Ms Jones said that the two couples went on an interstate shooting trip in 2007.
She said that Rachel Jordan had confided to her that she planned to leave Mr Barker after they got back from the trip.
Ms Jones said she had remained in contact with Ms Jordan and invited her and her daughter Sophie to their home after the separation.
"Did she tell you anything that happened on their [the Barkers] last night together?' Mr Coates asked.
"Yes she did," Ms Jones said.
"She said that Shane had supposedly raped her," Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones said that she and Ms Jordan both got upset and she consoled her.
"I asked her if she was going to police and she said no," Ms Jones said.
"Did she [Ms Jordan] tell anyone else?," Mr Coates asked.
"Yes she said she told Snow," Ms Jones said.
Asked by Ms McCracken, Ms Jones said the use of the term 'supposedly raped' related to her opinion not what Ms Jordan had said.
Mr Geoffrey Jones said Ms Jordan told him at Windfalls that if she saw Mr Barker in the bush she would shoot the bastard.
A friend of Mr Barker's and acquaintance of Mr Jordan's Brett Stephens said that Mr Jordan told him he would do anything for his daughter.
Mr Stephens said that he had seen Mr Barker for an hour about 4pm on the day of his death.
"What was your impression of his mood?," Ms McCracken asked.
"He didn't seem himself, he seemed nervous," Mr Stephens said.
He said he last saw Mr Barker as he drove behind him towards Hobart and Mr Barker turned into his parents' street in Campbell Town.
The jury has heard that Mr Barker was shot four times soon after returning to his East street property from dinner at his parent's home.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
