City of Launceston council are working to develop a Clean Air Strategy for the city, five months after a notice of motion was passed at council.
City of Launceston mayor said work on the draft strategy is in its early stages, with council officers currently compiling background information and undertaking initial research.
"In developing the proposed draft strategy, council acknowledges that there are a number of challenges to consider," Cr Gibson said.
"It is widely recognised that Greater Launceston's topography plays a significant role in our poor air quality results, mostly during the cold, winter months."
Councillors Andrea Dawkins and Hugh McKenzie brought the joint motion to a council meeting on December 15, 2022, which was sparked by concerns over how people would be able to heat their homes in winter.
At the December meeting, Cr Dawkins said she was shocked to hear people were being prescribed heat in the UK as cost of living left people struggling to pay bills.
Due to the valley topography of Launceston the inversion layer causes significant air pollution problems, creating the brown haze from wood-burning fires.
On average, around one-in-10 homes across Northern Tasmania use wood as their main source of heating.
"The use of this type of heating has been exacerbated recently by the rising cost of energy, which in turn has led to an increased use of wood heaters, particularly by socially and financially disadvantaged communities," Cr Gibson said.
"That said, issues of air quality do not sit exclusively with the City of Launceston - we all have a role to play, including our neighbouring councils. That's why a holistic approach to any proposals outlined in a strategy must be well considered and agreed upon."
More recently, Cr Dawkins said she and Cr McKenzie thought it was time the council at least had a thorough report on what opportunities there were for the council to be able to help with cleaning the air.
"The topography of Launceston makes it unique in many ways and we also know we've got a group of people who don't earn the mainland level of income; we've got high inflation and cost of living pressures," she said.
"At the same time we need to be really aware if how we're doing this so we can ensure we have clean air for the community."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
