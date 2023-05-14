The Examiner
Launceston draft air strategy still in early stages to tackle winter air pollution

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 15 2023 - 5:30am
City of Launceston council says air pollution needs to be a holistic approach.
City of Launceston council are working to develop a Clean Air Strategy for the city, five months after a notice of motion was passed at council.

