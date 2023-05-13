The Australian Maritime College training vessel, the Bluefin, has been sold.
The university has formally accepted "an agreeable offer" for the Bluefin, and the purchaser is currently working to satisfy the special conditions of the contract, a University of Tasmania spokesperson said.
The work so far is progressing and the sale will be settled late June.
In September, AMC held staff consultations to explore the direction the college will go in as "the most important part of the AMC's fleet" becomes outdated for the needs of the facility.
Last year, AMC principal Michael van Balen said the vessel's "aging systems technology and design limitations mean she now struggles to support today's training, research and commercial activities."
Options for the future of the vessel were replace Bluefin with a newer vessel, reclassify Bluefin and further limit capabilities, or sell Bluefin and provide training through alternate means including on board working vessels in Tasmania's maritime sector.
It is unknown if the Bluefin will be replaced at this stage.
The vessel was still being used by students in early 2023.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
