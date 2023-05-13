An anti-stadium rally started at midday on Saturday in Hobart had the Greens party announcing they will return to parliament on May 23 with a move to stop the stadium and stadium funding in the upcoming budget.
At the rally Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the stadium was "massively offensive".
"We are here to make sure that stadium is never built," she said, to cheers and applause.
"We are here to demand our government invests in the Tasmanian people. In building new homes, a better health system, a school that gives children the education they deserve and environmental protection."
Ms O'Connor said the thousands of people had come out in great numbers showing people living with the consequences of Premier Jeremy Rockliff's "deafness to the mood" of Tasmanians.
"His craven capitulation to Gil McLachlan and the AFL have brought a majority government to its knees," she said.
Ms O'Connor said there was a new world of possibility now two Liberal party members had resigned over the stadium deal.
"We now have a balance of power parliament and a whole new world of possibilities in the house of assembly," she said.
In a statement read out at the rally, Labor leader Rebecca White said what should have been a "unifying moment" for Tasmanians being granted an AFL license was tainted by Premier Jeremy Rockliff's "reckless decision to write a blank cheque for a stadium we don't need."
"Now, the Liberals are in such disarray over the stadium their own members are leaving the party," she said.
Both have aired concerns about state debt and government transparency around the planned $715 million Macquarie Point Stadium.
Government spokesperson minister Felix Ellis dismissed the rally, saying there was always protest around major projects.
"We will continue to work with the community and continue to listen," he said.
"We will deliver important state building projects so we can take Tasmania forward."
Mr Ellis said community consolation was underway which would engage with organisations and individuals.
"We want to hear from Tasmanians," he said.
Friday, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he would "get on with the job".
Mr Rockliff and Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson still fully supported the stadium.
The stadium was announced in March 2021 and was recently supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker said the government has stopped listening to the people, which Mr Rockliff denied.
There is a parliamentary e-petition about the future of the stadium, as well an an online petition with over 25,000 signatures against the stadium.
"This fight isn't over, not by a long shot," Ms O'Connor said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
