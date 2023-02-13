A brew to woo in any drinker will start flowing from the taps of Du Cane Brewery for Valentines Day.
The raspberry sour beer is the first new release away from the core range the brewery has built up since it opened last September.
Du Cane co-founder Sam Reid said the red colour and overall appeal made it the perfect release for the day celebrating love.
"It's something for men and women to enjoy together," Mr Reid said.
"Sour beers are on trend ... and raspberries are prolific around Launceston and give a fantastic tart flavour."
The fruit used for the brew are from Hillwood Berries, and the collaboration was one Mr Reid was proud of.
"They're part of Tasmania's North-East visitor economy, their cellar door is great and they're generally nice people," he said.
"If we can push people to another cellar door, it's a win/win and we believe in collaboration."
If the drink was successful, Hillwood Berries managing director Simon Dornauf said he'd love to stock the packaged product.
"We've had a very busy summer at our pick-your-own cellar door and when the boys from Du Cane approached me about using our raspberries in their beer, it seemed a no brainer," Mr Dornauf said.
Du Cane Brewery co-founder and head brewer Will Horan said the raspeberry sour beer was aimed at non-beer drinkers.
"It's light, three per cent alcohol and super refreshing. It's lightly sour and almost a hybrid between a beer, wine and cider," Mr Horan said.
From practicing his home brew recipe using his parent's raspberries over the years, Mr Horan said he had embraced the opportunity to be a bit more experimental.
"It's the starting point for a bunch of limited beers we will brew here," Mr Horan said.
He said if the beer was successful, they would be looking at canning it for takeaway and including it as part of Du Cane's core range.
