It's copped a lot of flak in recent seasons but as a reporter and a fan of footy - I'm going to miss the Tasmanian State League.
That's not to say I won't be a fan of the VFL team in 2025, not at all. It will be brilliant to sit at UTAS Stadium, if the team is hopefully based out of Launceston, and see fans get a taste test before we enter the big league.
However, I can't help but feel a state league competition underneath the VFL team could have worked.
Now, there's an abundance of reasons why I'm not the one making the decisions and sure, regional footy could and probably will turn out well, but it sucks to see the competition finish up again.
One of the major criticisms is that current model of the Tasmanian State League unfortunately doesn't fully encapsulate the first two words of its name.
When the league got back up and going again in 2009, 10 (!!) clubs were involved - five from the South, three from the North and two from the North-West.
Now, the North-West clubs - Burnie and Devonport - have been gone for six seasons - and South Launceston have won four NTFA flags since departing with the premiership cup in 2013.
The Southern clubs have stayed at the same number, despite switching personnel from Hobart to 2023 premiership favourites Kingborough.
This, as well as stronger programs and pathways, has contributed to a plethora of premierships won by North Launceston and Launceston.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
What a great result for a Northern sports reporter - having attended the 2019-21 grand finals - but not necessarily the best one for the sustainable future of a competition.
Funding also seemed to put the State League on the back foot at times, with plenty more coin available in the regional competitions for top players - meaning it takes some serious internal drive or love and loyalty for a footy club to stick around at the State League level.
Some have shown it, standing the test of time, but I don't at all blame those who haven't.
Although Northern derby contests between North Launceston and Launceston will probably take place in whatever league they are playing in during 2025, it's flattening to see their TSL iterations come to an end.
The 2020 and 2021 grand finals come straight to mind, although their 2023 season-opener on Good Friday was a bloody good edition of the cross-town battle.
Both grand finals featured classic quarter-time scuffles as well as some strong pre-game efforts in the 2020 version, which was a cracking game of footy.
North Launceston led for much of the day until Jobi Harper did what he does best - standing up in a big game - to steer the Blues to a flag.
After the match, coach Mitch Thorp urged the TSL's haters to watch the replay.
"For anyone that knocks the TSL, pick up a copy of that grand final and tell me it doesn't mean something and the standard of football in Tasmania is not very high because that was the most intense game of football I've ever played in," he said.
His inclusion into the side for the 2021 grand final made for a fairy-tale build-up to their premiership defence.
Brother Cody was suspended, ruled out on Wednesday night, with Mitch lacing up the boots for just the fourth time that season.
He kicked the first and the fourth goal of the game and has only played one seniors match since, sitting on 149 TSL games across stints at South Launceston, Devonport and Launceston - surely he gets one more in.
It's weird feeling nostalgic about a league that's only been going since 2009 - but that's more than half my lifetime.
And the TSL was where I started as a reporter - if you could even call what I was doing that - getting paid $50 a game to cover it on social media, interview angry losing coaches and write a report days later.
So it seems fitting that I'll hopefully be covering its final game in 2024, before moving up to the VFL ranks the following season.
Farewell TSL, you will be missed.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
