Kingborough break Windsor Park hoodoo and defeat Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:15pm
Launceston's Liam Canny looks to rove the ball in space. Picture by Sarah Cocker
Kingborough stayed unbeaten by snapping their Windsor Park curse, defeating Launceston 9.13 (67) to 8.3 (51) in the Tasmanian State League's grand final rematch.

