Kingborough stayed unbeaten by snapping their Windsor Park curse, defeating Launceston 9.13 (67) to 8.3 (51) in the Tasmanian State League's grand final rematch.
"Ding dong, the witch is dead" was heard in the crowd as the Tigers won their first match at Windsor Park since joining the TSL in 2014.
Tyler Carter kicked three in the win as Elijah Reardon and Kieran Lovell were too much for the Blues to contain but former Hawthorn Hawk Lovell left the field clutching his wrist in the dying minutes.
Lovell and captain Lachie Clifford were strong in the middle, which hurt Scott Stephens' Launceston outfit.
"In stoppages we got absolutely smashed, we were minus 25, so you're not going to win any games when you're minus 25 in stoppages, which just gave them a bit of territory in the end," caretaker coach Stephens said.
"When we did go forward, our inability to half the contest forward of the ball and get it to ground [hurt us]. When we actually did get the ball to ground, we were quite efficient and accurate in front of goal, which is probably why we were up at half-time.
"It wasn't a true reflection of possession of the ball but that's a position we found ourselves in."
Liam Jones got the home side on the board as teammates Thomas Beaumont and Dylan Riley joined the party later in the quarter.
Despite not making the most of their chances - kicking 3.5 - Kingborough led by five points at quarter-time but the Blues were quickly able to rope that in.
Former Mowbray Cricket Club teammates Jesse Price and Liam Canny combined on Price's debut to find skipper Brodie Palfreyman, who snapped and goaled before Beaumont kicked his second to have the Blues up by seven.
Carter did the same to even things up but a Palfreyman major had the Blues leading at the main break.
However, the Tigers came out with a bang - nailing three early goals through Carter, Lovell and George O'Neill, who had some exceptional moments in front of the Tamar Function Centre, to put the Blues on the back foot.
Launceston assistant coach Jake Hinds took a huge pack mark to ensure the Blues scored in the third quarter as they trailed by nine at the final break.
O'Neill pushed that margin out further just two minutes into the last but a Hinds goal and a cry of "come on Bluebaggers" looked to light a spark within his side.
But Max Collidge's solitary goal of the day and the final siren put an end to the Blues' chances - with Stephens providing an honest assessment of the result.
"It's probably just a reflection of maturity in terms of bodies and game experience as to where our guys are at the minute but it's also a reflection of if they're prepared to put in the work, that they're close enough."
Positives were still found as the Blues' crew of Tasmania Devils players shone through, with James Leake putting together a brilliant showing in defence despite Kingborough's fleet of talls.
Stephens described him as "an absolute jet".
"Leakey is one of the more talented under-18s kids in the state and he's playing against the best under-18s in the country," he said.
"Then to come out and play with a group that, we haven't seen him since the grand final last year and to fit seamlessly in but not only that, to play against men and also excel like he did today - it's a true test of the kid's character and where he's at with his developments.
"Unfortunately, we've got to let him go again and we look forward to him at the back end of the year."
The caretaker coach, who is in his final week in the main role with Mitch Thorp coming back from suspension, also praised Arie Schoenmaker, Jones and leaders Palfreyman and Hinds
The loss puts the Blues at 2-2 after back-to-back losses against the Tigers and Clarence and wins over North Launceston and North Hobart.
