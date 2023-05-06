The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

North Launceston win battle of the Bombers over Lauderdale

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declen Chugg kicks under the pressure of Allen Christensen. Picture by Paul Scambler
Declen Chugg kicks under the pressure of Allen Christensen. Picture by Paul Scambler

North Launceston emerged victorious in the battle of the Bombers, defeating Lauderdale 11.17 (83) to 5.6 (36) at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.