North Launceston win battle of the Bombers over Lauderdale

North Launceston emerged victorious in the battle of the Bombers, defeating Lauderdale 11.17 (83) to 5.6 (36) at UTAS Stadium.
All tied up at the main break, the Northern Bombers kicked eight goals to just one in the second half to ensure consecutive victories for the first time this season.
After Lauderdale kicked the first three goals, Brad Cox-Goodyer's side worked to get the game back on their terms but struggled to convert their chances in the second quarter.
They sharpened things up in the third, and while they went away from that again in the last, North Launceston ran away with the win, which puts them in third position.
"I was always confident that the guys would be able to run out the four quarters and that's what we did," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We just had to make some adjustments with our ball movement, we were a little bit slow and very skinny with the way we moved the ball, we kept going down the line.
"So we made a real emphasis on being involved with that ball movement, putting a bit of speed on it and changing the shape and the guys did that in the second half, especially over the back half which really opened it up for our forwards so I was really pleased in the way we responded in the second half."
Harvey Griffiths and Brandon Leary kicked three in the win - which meant the latter went to the top of the Peter Hudson Medal race - while Cox-Goodyer kicked two.
Lauderdale had five individual goal-kickers while Tyler Martin, Sam Siggins and Jason Gridley were their strongest contributors.
Co-captain Alex Lee was named best-on for the Bombers, with Cox-Goodyer highlighting his contribution, as well as others, in what he described as "a pretty good team effort".
"I thought Alex was great in the ruck, gave us first use as usual which was really beneficial," he said.
"Harry Bayles was really solid once again in that new role for him and Declen Chugg as well was super off half-back. Connor Leeflang and Fletcher Bennett did great jobs bringing the ball to ground and Leary and Harvey Griffiths up forward gave the Lauderdale defenders some headaches as well with some nippy movement and some just being dangerous in front of the ball."
The three-goal performance by Griffiths continued his strong start to the season after plenty of pre-season work.
"He's built like a man that's for sure, he's nice and strong and he's very athletic," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We thought we'd try him as a midfielder early doors because he does have that body and some good speed but we played him forward the last couple of weeks and he's very athletic and he knows where the goals are.
"He's looking super dangerous and jumping at the ball and giving us another marking target, which with our lack of height, him playing a bit taller is really helping us."
