The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Due to demand, Launceston council will increase dangerous dog rego fees

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston council to increase dangerous dog fees
Launceston council to increase dangerous dog fees

City of Launceston council have reported "significant public demand" in dog registration fees leading to a proposed increase in dangerous dog registration costs in the 2023-24 fees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.