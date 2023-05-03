Launceston council to increase dangerous dog fees

City of Launceston council have reported "significant public demand" in dog registration fees leading to a proposed increase in dangerous dog registration costs in the 2023-24 fees.
They have also a reported an increase in impounding large animals.
Due to the costs associated with these increases, council's draft 2023-34 fees and charges includes a 30 per cent charge increase.
Declared dangerous dogs with microchip registration will cost $750.
In 2022-23 the fee was $577.
According to the Tasmanian Government, if a dog has caused a serious injury to a person or animal the council can declare the dog to be a dangerous dog.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said while the majority of dogs in our community can easily and safely interact with other animals, pets and people, there are instances where some dogs can potentially pose a threat.
"Where those dogs are registered as 'dangerous' under the Dog Control Act, it requires a much higher level of oversight by officers, particularly when it comes to how they are housed and cared for by their owners," he said.
"Disappointingly, our officers occasionally have to deal with incidents involving dangerous dogs."
Over the past year, there have been no instances of any additional dogs in Launceston being declared as 'dangerous' according to the council.
RSPCA Tasmania chief officer Jan Davis said it was understandable costs would increase.
"What we're concerned about as the RSCPA is councils having sufficient resources to do the job that they need to do in looking after stay animals and do it properly," Ms Davis said.
"At the moment, most councils really struggle with that."
Cr Gibson said the increased fees would support the work required by council officers.
"The requirements for dangerous dogs in our community have been significantly strengthened under the Act and we believe that the proposed fee increase more accurately reflects officer time associated with undertaking extra and more stringent inspections," Cr Gibson said.
Impound fees for large animals will also increased under the 2023-24 fees and charges.
Impounding fee for a large animal is proposed to be $81, up from $62 and daily maintenance fee would be $43, up from $33.
In the council's report, it stated the increase was due to "the significant public demand and the associated level of staffing required to facilitate, registrations for dangerous dogs and the impounding, and daily maintenance fee, of large animals".
Lifelong registration of a de-sexed dog is $145, or $490 if the animal is not de-sexed, up from $141 and $476 respectively.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
