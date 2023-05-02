The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Proposed rate increase may impact businesses as winter hits

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:01am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston businesses will face a number of challenges over the winter period.
Launceston businesses will face a number of challenges over the winter period.

A rate increase is just another factor in the cost of living struggle which will continue into winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.