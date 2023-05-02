City of Launceston council has proposed an increase in on street parking fees.
In the annual budget and fees for the 2023-24 financial year parking fees have a proposed increase of $0.10 per hour for on-street metres for one-hour, three-hour and nine-hour parking.
Currently one hour meters are $3.30 per hour for one-hour parking, $2.80 per hour for three-hour parking and $1.30 per hour for nine-hour parking.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said a few fees were increasing in this budget.
"Generally, some fees are proposed to increase three per cent next financial year, which is less than half of the current rate of CPI, which is considered to be generally fair and reasonable," he said.
"In many instances, fees have not increased, or in fact have been reduced compared with the previous year."
In regards to parking Cr Gibson said parking was in high demand in Launceston. He said revenue made from parking was fed back into the provision of services and facilities to the community.
"The council believes that this user-pays system is intrinsically more fair and equitable for its own ratepayers," he said.
Generally, off-street parking fees will not change.
"Our multi-storey car park fees are traditionally kept low to encourage motorists to use these spaces for longer stays and to minimise demand on on-street meters," Cr Gibson said.
"Despite what many people believe to be the case, the City of Launceston's parking fees remain amongst the cheapest of all city councils in Tasmania and are generally significantly cheaper than comparable cities on the mainland."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
