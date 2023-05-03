A proposed laundrette has caused some controversy within the community.
The laundromat would be located at 13-19 Dry Street in Invermay.
While it is recommended for the City of Launceston councillors to approve a permit, the plan required discretion under three clauses in the planning scheme.
Those were hours of use, design and placement of signs and sign on local heritage places.
Its operating hours would be Monday to Sunday, 7am to 11pm. The planning scheme found it would comply as the physical distance between the proposed laundrette and the closest dwelling is approximately 12 metres and Balaclava Street and the existing car park separate both buildings.
The proposed business would take over the former hotel, Inveresk Tavern.
The location sold in July 2020.
Community members raised concerns over the lateness of hours of operation, up to 11pm.
The council's planning officer response was the laundrette would generate less noise than the previously business of a hotel.
The application found most walk-in business would be between 8am and 9pm. Council officers advised any noise complaints would need to be under the Environmental Management and pollution Control Act.
An issue about having too many laundromats in the residential areas was highlighted but council officers responded competition was not a planning consideration.
Laundromat Wash and Wifi is around one-kilometre from the proposed site on 199 Invermay Road.
In regards to signage, the proposed signage was found to not an have an "unacceptable impact" on the local heritage significance of the place.
City of Launceston councillors will discuss the development application at Thursday's meeting.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
